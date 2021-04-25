Families enjoy ‘Show Me Reptile and Exotic Show’ in Davenport

Whether you prefer scaley or slimy, some unique reptiles were on display in the Quad Cities.



The Show Me Reptile and Exotic Show first came to Davenport in 2019.

Because of the growing interest, the show’s come back at least twice a year including today.

Reptile lovers had the chance to walk around and visit over 50 booths checking out different types of snakes, frogs, lizards and spiders.

It was held at the Golden Leaf Banquet and Convention Center.

“We have a lot of residents that come out here a lot of local people because they know this is where their supplies are at a lot of consistency a lot of people trying to take care of their reptiles,” said Meyer.



The reptile show will be back in the Quad Cities in June.