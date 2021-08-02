Families get free backpacks just in time for the new school year

Do Better Now, local non-profit, gave away free backpacks to students on Sunday. It comes just in time for the new school year, which starts very soon in Illinois.

“I also want to show love and I wanted to bring the Quad Cities together. I didn’t want to do it just for one city I wanted to do it for the whole Quad City community,” said Jeramie Colaman, founder of Do Better Now.

They gave away seven hundred backpacks, along with school supplies at Stephens Park. Families also got to enjoy lunch in the park, with thousands of hot dogs and hamburgers served as well.

The Moline Fire Department was on hand to help out.

They want to top themselves next year, by giving away one thousand backpacks.