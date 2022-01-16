Families had a wild time at Icestravaganza 2022

A taste of Africa came to the Quad Cities this weekend with the return of Icestravaganza.

This year’s theme was “Zoo Animal Safari,” featuring more than 36,000 pounds of ice carvings on display for kids and adults to enjoy.

A variety of animal ice sculptures could be viewed for free outside of the Freight House and at LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport.

Families had a wild time looking at carvings by foot and also from the comfort of their vehicles in a new drive-thru display on Beiderbecke Drive in LeClaire Park, near Harrison Street.

“They were very cool and detailed, and I liked how they made it look like animals because, down there, they had the Niabi Zoo little stand,” said a young attendee on Saturday.

“I think it was also really impressive and cool that it was super detailed, and I like that they used animals and inspiration around the lake,” said another young attendee, also on Saturday.

Icestravaganza runs until 10 p.m. Sunday, and sculptures will remain on display for another week or so after the event.

Check out a live ice sculpture demonstration from Saturday here.