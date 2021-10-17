Families have fall fun at outdoor pumpkin party

An outdoor pumpkin party at the Davenport Public Library resulted in families having a lot of fall fun this weekend.

Kids enjoyed a pumpkin walk to the music from Charlie Brown’s “The Great Pumpkin” on Saturday, waiting for their number to be called to pick out a pumpkin of their choice.

Teen volunteers really helped to make the festive event fun.

“Many little kids in one place having a good time and just having fun during the cold times and really just having a good experience,” said one volunteer.

The Davenport Public Library will have other in-person events like these throughout the holiday season.

