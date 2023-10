Trick-or-treaters took over downtown Rock Island.

Goodwill of the Heartland and Rock Island Parks and Recreation hosted Fright Night in the Park.

Kids and families in costumes came out to Schwiebert Riverfront Park for some spooky fun. A live DJ was playing music, and more than 30 community agencies hosted activities that included handing out candy to the kids.

The first 500 kids at the event got a free goodie bag.