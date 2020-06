Memorial site of previous drowning victims at Steel Dam. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

The families of two Kewanee residents who were killed during a boating accident at Steel Dam on Sunday are asking for donations to help pay for funeral expenses.

On Monday, GoFundMe accounts for 16-year-old Alexander Ravelingeen and 21-year-old Alondra I. Acosta were created.

Organizer Autumn Ravelingeen wrote the following message on the account for Alexander:

Organizer Jessica Fragoso wrote the following message on the account for Alondra:

Donations can be made here and here.