Families share stories of loss to promote road safety

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the next phase of Life or Death Illinois campaign, a safety campaign which will spotlight the families who lost their loved ones on Illinois roads.

The campaign will showcase interviews and non-scripted dialogues that shares how the fatality could have been avoided if smarter decisions were made behind the wheel.

Please, watch and share Corey's story to learn why pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists all need to pay more attention, especially at crosswalks, school zones and in other high traffic areas. #lifeordeathillinois https://t.co/EIOyg16ju1 @IDOT_Illinois @ILStatePolice — Life or Death Illinois (@LifeOrDeathIL) April 22, 2020

“Every death on our roads means someone’s parent, child, sister or brother is no longer here,” said Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman in a press release.

“The choices we make in our travels truly have life-or-death consequences. Hearing from these brave survivors will help us drive the number of traffic fatalities to the only acceptable number: Zero,” he added.

The campaign can be followed on social media platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

According to provisional data, 1,009 people died on Illinois roads in 2019, a decrease of 26 from 2018. In 2020, there have been 370 fatalities, based on preliminary statistics through June 11.