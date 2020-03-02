Families take advantage of the warm weather

March 1st is the start of meteorological spring and that’s how it felt outside.

Families in the Quad Cities took full advantage of it Sunday afternoon.



We spotted families enjoying outdoor activities all over, especially at parks along the Mississippi River.



Brianne Berogan Myers said her family took advantage of this day to have some family fun.



“Its amazing so nice to be outside to be able to bring our toddler out and to actually be able to enjoy the weather instead of sitting at home freezing all the time,” said Myers. “He’s 15 months he’s just starting to talk it’s the first time we were able to bring him out and actually have him walking around and playing on the slide, he’s just really excited.”

Jason Stephenson along with his wife also enjoyed the warm temperatures.



“We brought out grand kids just a very good day outside and very nice just out having some fun.” said Stephenson. “Pay as much attention as I can get them as much as we can we love having them.”



Overall today was a day where families were able to enjoy the warm temperatures.