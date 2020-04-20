Families with children in Illinois will receive additional SNAP benefits starting today

SNAP households with school-aged children will receive additional benefits starting April 20th.

Illinois’ Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program will calculate benefits at $5.70 per day. The benefits will be issued for a total of 10 missed school days in March and 22 missed school days in April. May benefits will also be issued in the month of May.

The program, authorized and approved by the USDA, will provide food benefits to approximately 316,000 households with school-aged children, roughly $112 million.

Households with school-aged children who are eligible for free or reduced meals when school is in the session but who do not currently receive SNAP benefits, can apply for P-EBT benefits as early as next week online or by submitting a paper application.

According to the Pritzker administration, Illinois had approximately 1.1 million children eligible for free and reduced-price lunch, or nearly 63% of children in participating schools, for the year 2019-20.