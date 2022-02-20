Family and friends showed their support at different fundraisers on Sunday.

There was a volleyball tournament in Bettendorf to help a woman who’s battling cancer.

In Rock Island, there was a fundraiser for one of the co-owners of Rudy’s Tacos in Davenport to help pay her medical expenses.

Craig Fyfe says he’s surprised at how many people showed up to play at the volleyball tournament at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in honor of his sister, Cindy.

“Its awesome. The turnout that we had today … it was better than expected,” said Fyfe. “We really appreciate everybody showing up and helping support my sister.”

Cindy grew up playing volleyball in the Quad Cities, and her family said she was there playing with them Sunday in spirit.

“We decided to play with five this year instead of six. We felt that our sister is not replaceable, so it’s difficult playing with five, but we’re doing our best and managing the best that we can with playing with five,” said Fyfe. “Something gets dinked over us, we’re like, ‘Aww … Cindy, you should’ve had that,’ so it’s kind of a joke. It’s cool, though, just to think of her while we’re playing out here.”

Over 20 teams played in the volleyball tournament — all to help one of their own.

On the other side of the river, in Rock Island, there was another fundraiser for the co-owner of Rudy’s Tacos in Davenport on Elmore Avenue.

All of the money raised will help pay for medical bills, stemming from a brain tumor she had in January 2021.

“We actually have more than expected … probably over 125 people showing their support for Cassy and Mike,” said Beth Payne, a friend of the family. “Cassy and Mike are just both overcome with emotion with all the people that are showing up to support them in our efforts to help her pay her medical bills.”

Everything at the fundraiser was donated — from baked goods to raffle baskets.

“We have Rock & Roll Bingo playing right now,” said Payne. “We have Rudy’s Tacos that donated tacos and beans and rice.”

They were glad so many people showed up to show support.

“Just seeing all the people that are coming together for them … it’s really just remarkable. I mean, past employees, to friends and family … you know, customers that are still alive and well today that are currently supporting them over the years … it’s a big mix of people that are really here today.”

GoFundMe for Cindy

GoFundMe for Cassie