The Family Credit Union, a nonprofit financial cooperative serving the Quad Cities area, has launched its seventh Family Discount Mondays program this summer to support local non-profit organizations.

(familycu.com/fun)

This year’s discounts have already had two Mondays (June 13 and June 20) and will offer three more — July 11, 18 and 25. Discount Days gives the general public an opportunity to visit QC attractions at a greatly discounted admission rate. The five participating attractions are:

● The Family Museum, Bettendorf

● Putnam Museum, Davenport

● Red Hawk Golf & Learning Center, Davenport

● Riverside Aquatic Pool, Moline

● Quad City Botanical Center, Rock Island

“Our credit union is committed to supporting local nonprofits in our area,” Dave Hulsbrink, CEO of The Family Credit Union, said in a Tuesday release. “Discount Days gives our community a chance to support these places at an affordable rate and visit a variety of attractions on both the Iowa and Illinois sides of the river.”

To learn more about this program, and to view hours and admission rates for the participating attractions, visit familycu.com.