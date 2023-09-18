A GoFundMe is now available to help one family whose home was destroyed by a fire in Moline.

On September 10, the Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of 19th Avenue.

Several residents were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The Johnson family issued a statement:

“Our family will never be able to fully express the amount of gratitude and gratefulness that we have for our community. So many well wishes, messages of concern, and the expression of love and support from people we know and so many we don’t. It is what is helping us and keeping us going. Our son Andrew is out of the ICU. He has spent the last six days in the hospital, but due to the rapid response of neighbors and emergency professionals (police, fire, paramedics, doctors and nurses), he is alive and continues to improve every day. We also believe that the prayers, love, and support from our Quad City community have also aided in his rapid recovery. Thank you will never be enough!”

One family member is still in the hospital after being moved out of the ICU in Iowa City on Friday.