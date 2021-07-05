Family displaced by suspicious fire that damaged five properties early Monday

A family of six was displaced by a suspicious early-morning Monday fire that damaged a total of five properties in Burlington.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. the Burlington Fire Department was dispatched to the 1800 block of Highland Avenue for a fire involving a garage and house.

Firefighters arrived to see heavy fire coming from a detached two-car garage behind the house. The fire had spread to the back of the house as well as a two-car garage nearby.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire in the second garage and stop the fire from advancing further into another house on Highland Avenue. A total of five properties were s related to this fire.

All the properties are on the 1800 blocks of Highland and Osborn, and were extinguished shortly after 2:30 a.m.

The single-family rental home, occupied by Edward Dewitt, Dereisha Thompson, and their four children, is owned by Yesara LLC of Burlington. The occupants were alerted to the fire by neighbors knocking on their door and they were all able to escape without injury, the release says.

The Red Cross has been called for victim assistance. The property is insured, but there is no rental insurance.

Damage estimates are still being assessed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Police and Fire Departments and is considered suspicious.

Becauses of multiple emergency calls at once, Burlington crews initially responded with three firefighters. A second engine crew was able to break free from a call and arrived on scene a short time later.

Eight West Burlington firefighters responded on automatic aid. Four off-duty Burlington firefighters were called in to help. Burlington Police and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene.

Firefighters remained at the scene until shortly after 4:30 a.m.