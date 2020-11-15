Family escapes from early-morning fire on Saturday

A family escaped safely early Saturday from an early-morning Davenport house after firefighters brought the blaze under control.

The fire started shortly before 5:30 a.m., when the Davenport Fire Department received a report of a structure fire on the 900 block of East 15th Street, a Facebook post from Davenport Fire Department says.

Five fire apparatus and one command vehicle were dispatched to the fire, with 17 personnel at a two-story, wood-frame single-family home with fire and smoke coming from the porch.

The family, at home when the fire started and alerted by neighbors, left the house before fire crews arrived.

The fire, which was brought under control about 20 minutes after firefighters arrived on scene, caused extensive damage to the structure.

The American Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced family. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.