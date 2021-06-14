Family escapes house fire in Camanche

Two adults and a child were able to escape from a house fire on Sunday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., the Camanche Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of South Washington Street.

When they arrived, they found a one story home with moderate smoke coming from the front door. The three individuals home at the time were ale to get out safely. One guinea pig was rescued from the home.

Crews were able to put the fire out using one line off the truck.

The fire appears have started in a craft room in the basement and was accidental.

The damage to the house is estimated to be $75,000 to the structure and $25,000 to contents. The home was insured.

The house had working smoke detectors which helped alert the family to the fire and escape safely.

The Red Cross was brought in to provide assistance to the family.

The Camanche Fire Department was assisted by the Camanche Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, Alliant Energy, and MidAmerican Energy.