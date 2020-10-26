Family flu clinic at Brady Street Stadium

Genesis Health System and Community Health Care of the Quad Cities is hosting a family flu clinic on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.

School students and any accompanying adults will be able to get a free flu vaccination, while supplies last.

The Genesis Flu-Free Quad Cities initiative is in its 14th year of offering free seasonal flu protection to elementary school students. Vaccinations are made possible through donations to the Genesis Foundation.

The adult vaccinations are being provided by the Community Health Care of the Quad Cities.

“Hopefully we can close a few more gaps in flu protection with this collaboration between Community Health Care and Genesis Health System,’’ said Community Health Care CEO Tom Bowman. “Because of the continuing spread of COVID-19 in our region, it is even more important than in past years to be protected against seasonal influenza.

“It is certainly possible to have both viruses at the same time or in a short period of time. We don’t have a vaccine yet for COVID-19 but we do have a safe and effective vaccine for seasonal influenza.’’

Normally Flu-Free Quad Cities visits schools to administer the vaccinations, but due to COVID-19 restrictions that is not possible this year.

“This will be a great opportunity for students and parents in the Davenport Community Schools to still receive protection against flu,’’ said Michele Cullen, community health manager, Genesis Health System.

Davenport elementary students should have been contacted about the flu clinic, but more information can be found on the Davenport Community School website.

To complete the vaccination consent form for the students in advance, go to this website.