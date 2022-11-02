The holiday season will be upon us before you know it, and here are some family-friendly events to help you welcome the most wonderful time of the year!

🎅 Sunday, November 6

Downtown Burlington’s Holiday Open House, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Get a head start on holiday gift buying at your favorite downtown businesses.

🎅 Sunday, November 13

Downtown Muscatine Holiday Open House, 12:00-4:00 p.m. Begin your holiday shopping by supporting small, locally owned shops and restaurants. Enjoy in-store specials, extended hours, entertainment and refreshments at over 15 participating businesses.

🎅 Saturday, November 26

Lighted Holiday Parade, 5:00 p.m. along Jefferson St. Dozens of entries will take place in this year’s parade, with the theme of ‘Merry & Bright.’ A special visitor from the North Pole will also be on hand.

🎅 Saturday, December 3

Santa’s Cottage, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The jolly old elf himself will be greeting visitors in Downtown Burlington at Nancy Neafie Park at 6th and Jefferson. There is no cost, and cameras are welcome.

🎅 Thursday, December 8

Living Windows, 5:00-8:00 p.m., Downtown Burlington. Dozens of storefronts will come alive during the Living Windows celebration! This favorite holiday event includes lights, carolers, story readings, crafts, decorations, gingerbread houses, free horse-drawn carriage rides and much more. Santa Claus will be on hand at his cottage in Nancy Neafie Park at 6th and Jefferson.

🎅 Saturday, December 10

Santa’s Cottage, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The jolly old elf himself will be greeting visitors in Downtown Burlington at Nancy Neafie Park at 6th and Jefferson. There is no cost, and cameras are welcome.

Downtown Holiday Market, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Burlington. The historic Burlington Apartments will host 40+ vendors during the Downtown Holiday Market. While downtown, also check out the 35 unique shops and get all of your holiday shopping complete.

🎅 Saturday, December 17

Santa’s Cottage, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The jolly old elf himself will be greeting visitors in Downtown Burlington at Nancy Neafie Park at 6th and Jefferson. There is no cost, and cameras are welcome.



