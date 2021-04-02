Family, friends gather at memorial for man killed in officer-involved shooting

Friends and family of a man killed in Thursday evening’s officer-involved shooting gathered around a makeshift memorial for him Friday evening.

The memorial was built just outside of the Chicken Shack, located at 2961 11th St., Rock Island, by the loved ones of 25-year-old DeShawn Tatum.

Tatum was shot and killed by police outside of the gas station and convenience store at approximately 6:19 p.m. Thursday.

Local 4’s Brian Gallagher visited the memorial shortly after it was created on Friday, where he says he saw people crying and visibly frustrated when they came by to see it and add to it.

Around 6 p.m., a larger crowd of people started to form around the memorial to remember Tatum.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky reported live on Local 4 News and Facebook Live, where he said there were “plenty of balloons,” and the area was “packed” as people filed in and out of the parking lot.

He added the nearby intersection was “very active” and “heavily trafficked” as people drove by to check out what was going on and pay their respects — including people who didn’t personally known Tatum.

The event concluded with a balloon release.

Local 4’s Linda Cook reports people continued to arrive at the memorial after 10 p.m. Friday.

People continued to arrive at a memorial for DeShawn Tatum after 10 pm Friday at the Chicken Shack, 2961 11th St., Rock Island. He was killed there Thursday during an officer-involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/o2DaCMs0KA — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) April 3, 2021

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms released a statement on Friday about the deadly shooting that sent Tatum and three police officers to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

He also spoke exclusively with Local 4 News, where he says he’s saddened a man lost his life but supports his city’s law enforcement.

“It’s not a good day when there is a killing,” said Mayor Thoms. “It’s heartbreaking, and I hate to see that happen, but I do believe in our police department. I believe that they work very hard at keeping Rock Island a safe place, and we need to support that.”

Mayor Thoms confirmed a police officer’s head was grazed by a bullet, and he says the investigation continues.