Family and friends met by the riverfront Saturday to pay their respects to 16-year-old Jermilyn Gardner, who played basketball at Davenport West High School.

According to Bettendorf Police, the teen drowned in a quarry at Crow Creek Park on Saturday, June 3.

A family member told Local 4 News they chose the riverfront because it’s near a basketball court where he used to play.

Family and friends gather at the river to remember 16-year-old Jermilyn Gardner, who drowned June 3 in Bettendorf. (photo by Stephanie Johnson)

Family and friends held a moment of silence before releasing balloons into the air.

His family says a funeral service will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Starlite Ballroom at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.