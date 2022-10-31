Friends and family seek help to find a 60-year-old woman who has gone missing in Clinton.

According to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, Traci Corwin is 5’1” tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. It is unknown what she was wearing when she disappeared.

It is believed she has a lower-back tattoo of a flower.

She was last seen Thursday at 2:50 p.m. on South 14th Street in Clinton. She checked out of the Victory Center women’s shelter at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network.

She left all her belongings except her purse and phone. She was seen by police on Thursday at that location and told officers she was fine. Her phone has been off since Wednesday and her family has not heard from her, the post says.

“This is not normal behavior for her, and has never happened before,” the post says.

Family and friends ask anyone with information to contact Clinton Police at 563-243-1458 or 563-293-1814.