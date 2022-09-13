Bring out the whole family for an afternoon of free healthy fun!

Fejervary Family Fun Days return, and this month’s theme is Healthy Families, connecting attendees with local resource agencies for a day of fun, games and hands-on activities.

Community agencies in attendance:

• Nahant Marsh Education Center

• Community Health Care, Inc.

• Davenport Public Library

• EveryChild

• Community Action of Eastern Iowa Head Start

• Brain Injury Alliance Of Iowa

• Iowa Legal Aid

(davenportiowa.com)

“The Fejervary Family Fun Day is a great event that brings together Davenport families and youth with community agencies and resources while spending an afternoon having fun outdoors,” Davenport Parks and Recreation Event Supervisor Amanda Randerson said.

The Fejervary Family Fun Day Healthy Families event is Saturday, September 17, 12:00-3:00 p.m. at the Fejervary Learning Center, located at 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport. For more information, click here.