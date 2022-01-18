Family fun for sweethearts at the Sweetheart Dance

Dads, daughters, moms, sons and everyone – bring your loved ones to the Sweetheart Dance!

Moline and Rock Island Parks & Recreation invite you to make memories. Get dressed up and have a fun night out together as you dance to music from a live DJ, get silly or sweet pictures taken in the themed photo booth, do a craft together, eat snacks, stick on a temporary tattoo and get a free 5×7 professional photo to remember the night.

(rigov.org/ePark)

The Sweetheart Dance is Friday, February 11, 5:30-8:00 p.m. at the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center, located at 4303 24th St, Rock Island. To register, click here or call (309) 732-7275.