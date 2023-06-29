It’s a summer tradition with plenty of fun in the sun, and it’s back with something for everyone in the family! Event Director Steph Genova visited with Local 4 to give us the scoop on this year’s Coal Valley Days.
For more information, click here.
by: Brian Weckerly
Posted:
Updated:
It’s a summer tradition with plenty of fun in the sun, and it’s back with something for everyone in the family! Event Director Steph Genova visited with Local 4 to give us the scoop on this year’s Coal Valley Days.
For more information, click here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now