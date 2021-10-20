Family fun: pumpkin painting for purpose

Kinnas House of Love invites you to paint pumpkins for purpose!

Bring our the kids for pumpkin painting and drone education Saturday with Kinnas House of Love. Enjoy pumpkin painting, drone education and free hot dogs, chips and juice for all kids. Painting for Purpose is Saturday, October 23, 1:00-3:00 p.m., at 318 East 7th Street, Davenport.

Kinnas House of Love’s mission is to assist single homeless women and young girls in the community, serving the community where it’s needed and creating a safe space for kids. Painting for Purpose raises money for supplies for ongoing events.