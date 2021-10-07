Family fun pumpkin party Saturday

It’s the perfect way to party with pumpkins!

Enjoy a Saturday afternoon of free fall family fun at the Outdoor Pumpkin Party. Celebrate the season with pumpkins, scarecrows and crafts and try to win your pick of pumpkins from our patch as you participate in a pumpkin walk. Enjoy spiced apple cider, make a leaf crown and take pictures at an autumnal photo-op station.

Outdoor Pumpkin Party is Saturday, October 16, at 1:00 pm and 2:30 pm at the Fairmount location of the Davenport Public Library, 3000 North Fairmount Street in Davenport.

Registration is required. Click here to register or for more information.

This event is held outdoors. In case of inclement weather, it will be rescheduled or turned into a take-home kit.