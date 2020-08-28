Family is seeking justice for 7-month-old boy who was allegedly burned by his mother’s ex-boyfriend

A Davenport family is looking for answers while a seven-month-old boy is being treated in Iowa City for serious injuries.

The family says he was beaten and burned while with his mother’s boyfriend.

Jayden Ortega is being treated at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

His family says he has broken ribs, a swollen head and a fever.

The family tells Local 4 News it happened when he was with Chase Williams, who is now on the run.

Local 4 News confirmed with Davenport Police there is an open investigation involving this man, but detectives won’t go into any more detail.

Ariana Solorzano still can’t believe what happened to her son Jayden Ortega.

“I just couldn’t process it I broke down in tears,” said Solorzano. “I was at my door frame when I seen my son he had bright red blisters all over the back of his head.”

Solorzano said she asked her then boyfriend Chase Williams what had happened to her son but she didn’t believe anything he said.

“He said that it happened from a shower burn he said the water was too hot and the baby started crying,” said Solorzano.

The last time she saw Williams was when she took Jayden to the hospital.

“That’s when Chase dropped me off and he did not get out with me he left as soon as he dropped us off,” said Solorzano.

Shortly after, she reported the incident to the Davenport Police Department.

“They said it did not look like a shower burn at all it looked like he was held or deeper into hot water,” said Solorzano.

After several rounds of testing at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, doctors found other injuries on the infant’s body.

“That he has actually two fractured ribs they said that was from 4-6 weeks ago that it’s already healing so my thing is that he’s been beating him since that long,” said Solorzano.

Jayden will have a long recovery.

“They said he head could look open for 3 weeks but they said he might have scars and stuff for a long time they’re not sure if the hair is going to grow back on the spot his head is burnt,” said Solorzano.

She has also pressed charges against Chase Williams.

The family plans to set up a GoFundMe page to help cover of Jayden’s future treatments.

Child abuse is a problem throughout the entire Quad Cities. In fact, the Child Abuse Council in Moline tells Local 4 News the number of confirmed abuse cases in Scott and Rock Island Counties could fill 20 school buses.

You can look for the warning signs of abuse yourself. Some of those include:

Change in behavior

Self-isolating

Becoming lethargic

Acting out

Being unable to explain physical injuries

You don’t have to completely certain that abuse is taking place to make a report. Counselors say it’s better to air on the side of caution and report a concern.

“In order to make a report you don’t have to make an accusation,” says Brooke Hendrickx, Child Abuse Council Development & Communications Director. “You just have to say I think this child is being abused here are the signs I see. Let the professionals handle the rest of it. Let the investigators investigate, let the police do their work. Let them figure out what happened.”

It can be more difficult to spot the warning signs in the case of someone like Jayden Ortega who is only 7-months-old and can’t talk yet.

“What you want to really watch for are those changes in behavior. They may flinch or make a movement if something hurts, or cry out, or uncontrollably cry if something hurts.”

Of course, it’s normal for a baby to cry, but it’s recommended you take the child to the doctor and contact local authorities if you can’t attribute it to an illness or common injury, like a minor trip or fall.

You can contact the Department of Child and Family Services in Illinois to report child abuse. The Department of Human Services is the agency in Iowa to contact.