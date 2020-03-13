Family Museum cancels large-scale events through April

Family Museum in Bettendorf has cancelled large-scale events through April in response to COVID-19 virus.

Events cancelled include:

All Spring Break Spectacular Events, March 16-21

Family Museum by Flashlight, March 28

Drip Drop Kerplop, April 4

Special Needs Night, April 24

Earth Day Packing Peanut-Palooza, April 25

It will remain open for the public, and classes, field trips, and drop-ins will continue. The Museum is also limiting guests to 250 at a time until further notice.

A later date will be announced for the Museum’s annual fundraiser and Night at the Museum.

The Museum is also requesting the visitors to-