Family Museum cancels large-scale events through April

Local News

Family Museum in Bettendorf has cancelled large-scale events through April in response to COVID-19 virus.

Events cancelled include:

  • All Spring Break Spectacular Events, March 16-21
  • Family Museum by Flashlight, March 28
  • Drip Drop Kerplop, April 4
  • Special Needs Night, April 24
  • Earth Day Packing Peanut-Palooza, April 25

It will remain open for the public, and classes, field trips, and drop-ins will continue. The Museum is also limiting guests to 250 at a time until further notice.

A later date will be announced for the Museum’s annual fundraiser and Night at the Museum.

The Museum is also requesting the visitors to-

  • Not visit the Museum if you or your children are not feeling well.
  • Wash your hands as you enter and exit the Museum
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow

