Family Museum cancels large-scale events through April

Family Museum in Bettendorf has cancelled large-scale events through April in response to COVID-19 virus.
Events cancelled include:
- All Spring Break Spectacular Events, March 16-21
- Family Museum by Flashlight, March 28
- Drip Drop Kerplop, April 4
- Special Needs Night, April 24
- Earth Day Packing Peanut-Palooza, April 25
It will remain open for the public, and classes, field trips, and drop-ins will continue. The Museum is also limiting guests to 250 at a time until further notice.
A later date will be announced for the Museum’s annual fundraiser and Night at the Museum.
The Museum is also requesting the visitors to-
- Not visit the Museum if you or your children are not feeling well.
- Wash your hands as you enter and exit the Museum
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow