Family Museum has a “Special” night

The Family Museum in Bettendorf hosted their special needs night Friday.

They close to the public early and giving some children a chance to explore and play in the museum in a less crowded environment.

For Natalie Wenzel this presented the perfect opportunity to visit the museum for the first time with her special needs son, Harvey.

“It’s a really nice thing that they do,” Wenzel said. “Harvey doesn’t really like loud noises and crowds, so it’s a really good thing that he’s able to come to a place where it’s not so crowded and not so loud and be able to play the things he likes to play.”

This is the first special needs night since the museum became certified as the first Certified Autism Center in Iowa by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

Therapy dogs from the Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network were also happy to see the kids.