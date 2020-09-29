Family Museum invites families to the “Paint the Lot” event

Families are invited to the “Paint the Lot” event at the Family Museum in Bettendorf on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Museum will provide art supplies for the families as they paint original designs. Families are encouraged to bring their own paint if they have a specific design in mind. The Museum recommends house paint. Oil-based paint is not allowed.

Cost is $50 per parking spot. Participants must be registered prior to the event.

The Museum’s first “Paint the Lot” event took place in 2017 as a fundraiser for its 20th anniversary. The Museum staff decided to bring back the event since it’s an outside event and works well with social distancing.

Anyone interested in participating can visit familymuseum.org/paint or call (563) 344-4106.