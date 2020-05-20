Family Museum reopening with limited entry

With the latest proclamation from Iowa Governor Reynolds allowing museums, along with other things to open, the Family Museum in Bettendorf will reopen to the public on Friday, May 22.

In order to help ensure the health and safety of the museum’s guests and staff, the following new guidelines are being implemented:

Up to 75 guests will be permitted in the Museum at any given time.

The Museum will be open Monday through Saturday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm and Sunday Noon – 5:00 pm.

Guests are welcome to wear masks, but it is not required.

Guests are asked to practice social distancing throughout their visit.

Food and strollers are not permitted.

Family Museum staff will clean areas of the gallery throughout the day. Some areas may close for short periods of time for staff to change out props and clean surfaces.

Guests are encouraged to wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, and stay home if they feel sick or have any symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

“We would like to thank our guests for their understanding. These guidelines are in place to help ensure the safety of staff and visitors,” said Museum director Kim Kidwell. “We are very excited to open our doors again!”