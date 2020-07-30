Family Museum to close for two weeks in August

The Family Museum in Bettendorf announced they will be closed from August 9 through August 23 in a way to help ensure the future of the museum’s programs and activities after having a decline in attendance and revenue after reopening in late May.

All the museum’s staff will also be furloughed during the closure and eight open positions at the museum will not be filled.

Also, starting August 9, the museum will no longer be open on Sundays.

The museum was closed for a little over nine weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After reopening with limited guest capacity and cleaning and sanitizing protocols, summer attendance was about 30% of a normal year, causing a financial loss in summer camps, general admission, and groups.

The Family Museum got guidance from The City of Bettendorf Administration and the City Finance Department on making the difficult decisions to help mitigate the financial losses.