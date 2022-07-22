Protestors Friday at the Moline Public Library called for changes in working conditions at the Tyson Foods plant in Joslin, Ill., after the July 9 death of a 22-year-old worker.

The protesters called for changes to working conditions after the sudden death of Casen Garcia, an employee at the meatpacking plant found outside the doors of a rendering area of the plant on July 9 near the end of his morning shift.

The Garcia family said Friday they don’t believe they’ve been given straight answers about how he died. They believe the company is hiding information that other workers have told them about a potential electrocution.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has said preliminary autopsy results indicate that Garcia had an enlarged heart.

A woman at Friday’s protest said the company initially said that Garcia was found unresponsive in the plant parking lot and had died of natural causes. Apparently, other workers told the family that he was shocked by an exposed wire on a hoist and was electrocuted.

A statement from Tyson Foods on Friday says:

“The health and safety of our team members is our most important priority and we are saddened by the death of Casen Garcia. We’re cooperating with authorities as they investigate the passing of Mr. Garcia and are awaiting the results of the investigation. We are also conducting our own investigation and following up on all information brought to our attention. We extend our thoughts and prayers to Mr. Garcia’s family, friends, and co-workers. We have no other details to share at this time.”

The small protest was held at the Moline library Friday, since Tyson was holding a job fair there.