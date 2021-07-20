Family of 5 sent to hospital after head-on hit-and-run Tuesday evening

A family of five was sent to the hospital Tuesday after a crash about 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of 17th Street, Rock Island.

A vehicle forced another car out of a lane, and then it collided head-on with a parked car.

Two parents and three children were taken to the hospital to get checked out, emergency responders told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene.

The vehicle police believe caused the crash was found abandoned in a nearby alley.

We do not know the extent of injuries or whether anyone has been ticketed or arrested. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates when they become available.