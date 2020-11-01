Family of Corey Harrell Jr still looks for answers two years after his murder

The family of Corey Harrell Jr is still looking for answers after he was murdered on Halloween in 2018. The lives of Harrell Jr’s family changed forever on that fateful morning when he was shot in broad daylight. It’s a dark day that his uncle Santino Giminez remembers all too well.

“I live right up the hill. I was coming down. Downtown was all cut off.” Said Giminez. “I called my brother in law to ask him about it and next thing you know we heard it was little Corey. It was not a good situation.”

Giminez was very close to Harrell Jr and he says that Corey was taken from the family way too soon.

“He was a good kid, good father. He just had his kid and now his little boy is growing up without him. Our family stays close and stays with him. He knows who his father is through us.”

Right now there are still many unanswered questions with the murderer still on the loose and his identity unknown.

“It’s one thing that if you had the closure of knowing who did it, but not knowing and having to wrestle with that every day it’s just like an open wound that can’t close.”

This morning Harrell Jr’s family and members of the community held rallied and walked around City Hall and the Police Department in remembrance of him to remind everyone that his killer still has not seen justice.

“We’re all packed with emotions right now and every year it comes up even stronger today. We miss him every day, but today is the day that he was taken from us.”

Harrell Jr’s family will be doing a walk every morning on Halloween until his murderer is brought to justice. If you have any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers or the Moline Police Department.