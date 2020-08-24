Family of De’Mar Bester celebrate him four years after his death

It’s been 4-years since a family in Rock Island lost their son to gunfire, since then they’ve been working to keep his memory alive.



24-year-old De’Mar De’Angelo Bester was shot to death in Rock Island at 12th Street and 12th Avenue in 2016.



Since then De’Mar’s mother Othea Stevenson has been working closely with the city to make changes in the community.



“Always do something with for the city and it’s always in a positive direction in regards to his legacy,” said Stevenson.



Mayor Thoms said they are here for the family.



“It was an untimely death for De’Mar and this is the anniversary his anniversary today and we want to celebrate it and also keep people inform,” said Thoms.

This year the city changed the name of the street where De’Mar was shot and his family isn’t stopping there.

“We are going to get a community center in his honor so we’re excited here,” said Stevenson. “All is not lost you know what was geared for hate anything else it turned around for a victory because we have so many things in my son’s honor.”