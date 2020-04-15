Family of fallen Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle releases statement

The following statement from the family of fallen Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle was released today:

“With great sadness, the family of Terry A. Engle announces the loss of our beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend.

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.

Terry was the Chief of Police for the town of Hampton, Illinois, where he was cherished greatly and respected by not only his fellow officers, family and friends but everyone who lives there.

Being a leader was something Terry did with the greatest of ease. He served the people of his community selflessly, always helping anyone that he could whenever he had the opportunity, including the children. Before any other daily responsibilities were performed, you could find him patrolling Hampton Elementary, making sure the children made it safely into school.

Terry enjoyed everything golf, including watching and playing any time he could. He had a love for dogs, particularly his German Shepherds, who are more than pets but part of the family. He had his pilot license and enjoyed all things aviation, but when he was unable to fly, he frequently took road trips with his wife and kids. Some of the places he would like to go included small breweries, hunting for new hand-crafted beers to try. Besides being a craft beer connoisseur, he was a foodie who loved Quad City-style pizza. Terry also had a love for classic cars, corvettes and Harleys.

Terry will be missed deeply. He was a strong man with a tough exterior, but a heart of gold. He was humble and the rock of his family. He was a great listener and always offered advice with no judgment. He had a great sense of humor, and you would always find him with a smile on his face.

The family of Chief Engle would like to thank the first responder community and many others who have reached out to express their love and concern.

There are no words to describe what was taken from us. Our world will never be the same.

He became a hero to the public on April 11, 2020 in the line of duty, but to us, he has always been our hero!”

The Engle Family