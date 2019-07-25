Family of Hawk Newberry celebrates 2-year-old’s life one year after his death

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Today marks a year since two-year-old Hawk Newberry fell off the dock at Schwiebert Park and drowned.

Tonight his family returned to the park to celebrate his life.

They wore yellow t-shirts and handed out water safety fliers. Hawk’s mother created water watcher badges that read, “watch them like a hawk.”

“It’s definitely nice being down here and seeing everyone come and join us, so feeling him, for sure,” said Hawk’s mom Nikole Queen.

His parents, Marshall Siegfried and Queen, said tonight is about remembering Hawk and keeping other kids safe.

“I miss my son and that’s what it comes down to. I just want to prevent it from happening to anybody else’s family,” said Siegfried.

The family sold food, drinks and shirts to raise money for printing more fliers.

You can donate to the Hawk Memorial Fund at TBK Bank.