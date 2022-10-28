The East Moline Police Department released a statement from the family of Sergeant William Lind on Friday:

“We are so thankful for all of the love and support we have received from family, friends, medical staff, the East Moline police family, and community. It has given us the strength we need to navigate this journey. We want everyone to know we see you, feel you, appreciate you, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Billy has a long road ahead of him, but we are so blessed that there IS a road.”