Family of missing man recovered from Andalusia Slough needs community’s help

A woman in Moline is on a mission to help the family of a man whose body was found in the Mississippi River earlier this week after he had been missing for four months.

Ryan Muckelston, 35, of East Moline, was reported missing back in January.

Commercial fishermen discovered his body in the Andalusia Slough around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Muckelston leaves behind three children and two parents — including his mother, Jennifer Muckelston-Nauman.

She is now trying to figure out how to pay for her son’s funeral arrangements.

Jana Portner, a friend of Muckelston-Nauman, created a GoFundMe page early Wednesday and began asking the community for donations to help ease the burden.

Portner says Muckelston grew up in Illinois, lived in Florida for part of his adult life and has family ties in California.

She hopes people in all three states can come together and raise enough money to give him a proper memorial service.

“Funeral expenses are quite costly and cause added stress to the family when you don’t have the finances to do what you’d like or even do the least you need to do. Both of Ryan’s parents also have travel expenses. His mom and her family coming from Florida, and his dad and his family coming from California,” said Portner on the GoFundMe page. “As Jennifer’s friend, I’m asking that … as a community here in Illinois, in Florida and in California … as friend’s of Ryan’s and his parents, aunts and uncles … let us come together and help Jennifer and Ronnie say ‘goodbye’ to their son and help them bury/cremate Ryan.”

Portner has a goal of raising $10,000 for Muckelston’s family and encourages anyone and everyone to donate.

“Every little bit helps. All monies will go directly to Jennifer so that she can pay the funeral home,” said Portner. “She will appreciate whatever you can give. If you can’t donate, please share.”