The family of a missing 57-year-old Walcott woman asks the public’s help in her mysterious disappearance.

Sandra Rubenstein was reported missing to the Walcott Police on May 3, Rubenstein’s sister-in-law Theresa Chipman told Local 4 News on Thursday.

Rubenstein weighs 135 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes, and is about 5’4′ tall.

Sandra Rubenstein (contributed photo)

“She is a woman who is well-dressed,” said Chipman, who is married to Rubenstein’s brother, Bill. “She is a very, very pretty woman.”

Chipman said a “reliable source” says Rubenstein actually went missing on March 11 but was not reported to be missing until May 3, after the family discovered she was gone.

Rubenstein was in touch with some family members in Iowa and Missouri. No one has been named a person of interest, and no arrest has been made in connection with the disappearance, Chipman said.

Rubenstein’s full name is Sandra Ernestine Simmons Rubenstein, Chipman said. Rubenstein left behind her cell phone, purse and car, Chipman said.

Chipman’s husband, she said, “is pretty strong, but he’s having a hard time. He wants some answers. Someone has to know something.”

Anyone who sees Rubenstein or has any information about her disappearance should call their local law-enforcement agency or 911, said Chipman. She advises that instead of approaching her, anyone who sees Rubenstein should call law enforcement instead.