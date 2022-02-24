Victoria Dickey was due to graduate this May from Moline High School. Instead, her grieving family is preparing to bury her.

Carol Brown, the mother of 17-year-old Victoria, has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral expenses. Her daughter died Saturday night, Feb. 19, after a single-vehicle crash in Moline.

Victoria was the baby of five children. “Her life was tragically taken from us abruptly by a fatal car crash just weeks prior to her graduating from High School to begin her next chapter in college life,” Brown wrote. “Victoria was an energetic 17-year-old with so much life left to live, and we were nowhere near prepared for this tragedy.

“Right now, our family is struggling to move through this but with much needed prayer we are confident that we will,” the fundraising page (which has raised nearly $1,500 in one day) says. “Many family and friends have asked how they can contribute, so this is a way that can be done. We thank everyone for their prayers and kind words during this tough time. Continue to keep our family in your prayers as we move through these upcoming days.”

On Saturday, Moline Police responded to a single-car crash in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue. An Acura passenger vehicle had been traveling westbound on 35th Avenue, approaching 14th Street occupied by a 22-year-old male driver and a 17-year-old female passenger. The vehicle ran off the roadway to the left, and struck a tree along the passenger side door.

The passenger, Victoria Dickey, died as a result of severe injuries sustained from the crash. The Moline Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation of this incident. That investigation includes evaluation of roadway evidence, crash scene evidence and a traffic crash reconstruction conducted by a certified reconstructionist with the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit, according to a Thursday release.

Additionally, the Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is conducting interviews, area canvas, video review, lab reports and service of legal process for certain records relevant to the investigation. This investigation will take some time to complete before it is turned over to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney for review.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Victoria Dickey, a teen who lost her life way too young,” police said in the release. “No charges have been filed to date during the investigative fact finding stages. Further updates will be provided to the media and public once the investigation is complete and reviewed by the State’s Attorney.”

Anyone with information about this traffic crash can contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also has a smartphone app, P3 tips for use on both Apple and Android devices

To contribute to Victoria’s family, click HERE.