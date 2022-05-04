Illinois State Police on Wednesday released a statement on behalf of the family of Nicholas “Nick” Weist, the 34-year-old Knox County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty April 29, 2022 on U.S. 150 in Henry County.

“Knox County lost a true community hero – Our family appreciates all those who have affectionately gone out of their way to help us get through the most unnecessary, heartbreaking, painful, deplorable, tragic loss of our lives. We are deeply beholden and grateful to all of you.

“The community of Knox County came to a complete stop that dreadful morning. The community bear witness to the loss of our hero, husband, father, son, brother, grandson. We are more than grateful for you all and we know that you too are feeling the loss.

“The Police Departments – All of them throughout Illinois – their unconditional, voluntary, all-encompassing service to Nick, our family and extended family is meticulously carried out and ongoing.

“A very special thank you to Illinois COPS/100 Club team, Dennison Funeral Home and Galesburg High School.

“Our world has been turned upside down, obliterated and hopelessly broken. Please be mindful of what you post and share on social media.”

Per the family’s request, no interviews will be conducted, police said. Additional information will be released in the coming days concerning funeral services.