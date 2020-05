One Illinois family is feeling the affects of quarantine after a member of their household came down with the virus while working at Joslin’s Tyson plan.

That plant is at the center of an outbreak, with more than 90 testing positive and two workers dying.

This week, we’ve reported the concerns of employees, and how the company is responding.

Now, one family opens up about how it’s impacted their family.

A worker’s son describes what these weeks have been like.