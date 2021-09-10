Family of Vietnam War soldier killed in action to receive his Bronze Star Medal

Army Private First Class David W. Derry served during the Vietnam War, when he was killed in action in 1968, but his family never received his Bronze Star Medal. Now, more than 50 years later, Lt. Gen. Antonio A. Aguto, Jr., will formally present the medal to Marie (Derry) Nelsen and family Monday morning at the Milan American Legion Post 569

Nelsen, who was pregnant at the time of Pfc. Derry’s death with their daughter, Trina, never received Derry’s medals or other awards and citations, but a local military advocate contacted First Army to request the formal presentation. In addition to the Bronze Star Medal, Nelsen will also receive the Purple Heart Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, and the U.S. flag.

The ceremony will take place Monday 9am at the Milan American Legion Post 569, 515 1st Avenue West, Milan.

The Bronze Star Medal was originally established by Executive Order on February 4, 1944. It may be awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces for heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement or meritorious service in a combat zone.