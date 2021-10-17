Family of woman struck by pickup truck starts memorial, raises awareness

A woman whose mother died after being hit by a truck in Davenport wants to make sure she didn’t die in vain.

Larita Hoeck died after being taken off life support Monday.

She got run over by a truck while she was crossing West Locust Street on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Hoeck’s family started a memorial where the accident happened and hope to bring attention to the limited safety measures in place for pedestrians throughout the Quad Cities area.

Despite Hoeck tragically losing her life, the family also hopes they will open the eyes of pedestrians and drivers to be more vigilant and look out for one another.

Leanna Boore, Hoeck’s only daughter, is determined to ensure her mother’s memory lives on.

“It’ll be a week today (Thursday) that my mom was walking across Lincoln to go over to the dollar store,” said Boore.

As Hoeck’s grandson’s sign reads, Hoeck never made it across the road.

Even in death, Boore is content her mother will live on.

“The nice thing is, we got to donate her lungs, her liver and her kidneys, so she’s going to be an organ donor,” said Boore. “She liked that; knowing that part of her is going to live on.”

Boore hopes being at the site where her mother was hit will help people understand the person and life behind the terrible accident.

“We released her name yesterday (Wednesday), but they didn’t know that person,” said Boore. “They knew a name, but she was a mom, she was a grandma… she was somebody who’s going to be missed.”

Boore hopes she can help save other pedestrians with better lighting and signage on busy roads and someday organize a walk to raise money for pedestrian safety.

“Next year, I want to do a walk in her honor to raise money to get signs,” said Boore. “It won’t bring her back, but I think she would like that because she walked until her last breath.”

Boore hopes to hold a celebration of life for her mother soon.