Family offering significant reward to help solve case of son’s death

A Coal Valley couple hopes people will come forward with information about the death of their son.

Sam Davis’ body was found on April 29, 2015 by someone walking along the Mississippi riverfront near Schweibert Park.

Detectives have not ruled out foul play.

They’re hoping the case can be solved because of the willingness of people to share what they know. The Evans’ family is offering a significant reward for a tip that helps solve the case.

If you have any information, please contact Private Investigator Stephanie Kinney of CROWN Investigation Services. Her email is steph@crowninvestigationservices.com, and her phone number is 563-206-4778.

You can also contact Detective Timothy Metzger of the Rock Island Police Department. His email is Metzger.timothy@rigov.org, and his phone number is 309-732-2614.