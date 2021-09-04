Family: Remains identified as missing man

The family of a Davenport man missing since November have announced through social media his remains have been identified.

On the Help Get Justin Home Facebook group, the family has posted that the remains found July 3 on the Maquoketa River just south of Canton near 15th Avenue in Jones County have been identified as those of Justin Chambers, who was 39 when he went missing.

“We would like to thank you all for spreading the word, hanging fliers, sharing posts,” the message says. “The support felt these last ten months has been incredible and we all cannot express what it’s meant to have this group, these people and the kind words you all shared.”

They invite others to post memories and photos on the site.

“Justin was an incredible son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend, co-worker and an amazing father. He will be truly missed,” the post says.

Information about services will be announced later

July 3 and before

The Jones County medical examiner was contacted July 3 and an investigation was conducted at the scene. The sheriff’s office, with the assistance of Jones County Conservation, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resources and Iowa SAR K-9 cadaver dogs, conducted an extensive search of the river, and found additional human remains.

On Nov. 20, 2020, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office entered Justin Douglas Chambers as a missing person. Chambers was known to stay at Wildwood Acres Association campground on the Maquoketa River just north of Canton, Iowa.

The sheriff’s office coordinated and conducted a search of the area with multiple agencies and residents assisting. Eventually the search was stopped because of inclement weather and lack of information about Chambers’ possible location.