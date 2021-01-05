Family remember Joe Terronez, the first Hispanic mayor in the state of Illinois

This weekend the Quad Cities lost a community leader who made it his mission to serve the city in which he grew up in.



Joe Terronez served 30 years in public office for the city of Silvis. He served as the mayor from 1989 to 1993, making him the first Hispanic mayor in the state of Illinois.



Terronez was a political activist and a family man.



He passes away on Saturday at the age of 91.



“Family, Food, and Love that’s you’re a millionaire that was like his favorite saying you’re a millionaire, we’re a millionaire, we’re rich!”



That’s how Nicole Terronez remembers her grandfather. She says family meant everything to Joe.



His great nephew Brian Munoz says his uncle wanted to make sure everyone had a voice.



“He would fight for anyone though so although Hispanics because of our family and our heritage were number one for him it didn’t matter if there was a cause to be fought white, black, Mexican, Chinese it wouldn’t matter he would fight for that fight and he stressed that to all of us growing up,” said Munoz.

His niece Louisa Terronez Ewert who is now Rock Island County Treasurer uses her uncle’s activism as her inspiration.

“He always advocated for voting rights, so everytime an election came through he was knocking doors, trying to get people to vote he encouraged other people to run for office,” said Ewert.

Terronez is survived by his 8 children, 13 gradchildren, 37 great grandchildren and 16 great great grandchildren.

His service will be live streamed at 2 p.m. on Thursday through the Van Hoe Funeral Home facebook page.