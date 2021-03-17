Family remembers 27-year-old whose body was found on Saturday in the Rock River

Authorities have identified the body that was found on Saturday in the Rock River in Sterling.

He’s 27- year-old Brandon Cuddy of Rockford. He was reported missing the day after Christmas.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday to confirm his identity. The complete autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

Billy Cuddy describes his brother as a really down-to earth, chill guy.

“Life of the party, friendly, made friends with everybody he came into contact with, had tons of friends, really family-oriented,” said Cuddy.

Brandon hadn’t been seen since leaving a bar in Loves Park, Illinois the day after Christmas.

His girlfriend, Hailee Lind, said the community came together to look for him.

“The community support was really amazing; everyone from donating their time off on a Saturday to come in to help to donating money,” said Lind.

His family plans to put a memorial at the spot where his car was found.

“We can go there, and any of his friends and family can go there and kinda remember him,” said Lind.

Brandon leaves behind a 2-year-old son. His family is happy there’s something to remember Brandon by.

“It’s a little piece of Brandon, and we’re happy he’s here. Happy that we still have part of Brandon; anything we can do to help him out,” said Cuddy.

Brandon’s visitation is Saturday followed by the funeral on Sunday.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.