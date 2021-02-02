‘It will take the best person away from you.’ A family mourns; COVID-19 deaths continue

This week we here at Local 4 are paying tribute to people who died from COVID-19. A family in Rock Island feels that pain and hopes their experience convinces people to take the pandemic seriously.

At least 1,000 people in the greater Quad Cities area died from the pandemic.

One of those people was 63-year-old Milton Spidle from Rock Island. He died on December 8, 2020.

“You just think that, he’s at work. He’s going to come home tonight at his normal time. And then he doesn’t. And it just sucks,” daughter Vanessa Spidle.

A grieving daughter remembers the life of her dad, Milton Spidle who called the hospital home for over a month before he lost his battle with COVID-19. Restrictions stopped the family from visiting in person.

“When he was not on the ventilator and awake, we were able to text him through the phone and facetime him and call his room number,” she said.

His last moments were spent with those that loved him most, which they are grateful for, since visiting restrictions were still heightened. His daughter Vanessa Spidle says he was a loving and hardworking father, grandfather and husband who was always there for his family.

“Fishing, boating, and grandkids, my mom and his kids. That was his life.”

She says Spidle and her son Leo shared a special bond.

“My son is 5 years old and he’s nonverbal and has autism. He understood Leo.”

They’re keeping his memory alive with flowers, pictures hung on the wall and trinkets filling the mantle in their living room. Each daughter and Spidle’s wife Laura all wear necklaces to keep him with them at all time.

They hold onto the memories, and are taking life one day at a time.

“There’s going to be bad days, and there are going to be good days. But we just have to keep thinking of the past and all the memories,” she said.

She said it’s frustrating knowing that some people are not taking the pandemic seriously.

“COVID is not a joke. It will take the best person away from you and it’s just awful. Someone who doesn’t deserve to ever have anything bad happen to them. I mean, someone who would give you the shirt off of his back,” she said.